Arrog
Nakana sp. z o.o.
PS4
- 1 player
Explore and decipher the enigmatic subconscious of someone who must learn to accept their own death.
- An award-winning journey with relaxing puzzles
- A poetic tale, with no words but lots of symbols
- Representations based on Latin American culture
- Hand-crafted artstyle and immersive soundtrack
- 30 min playtime
DEVELOPED BY Hermanos Magia and Leap Game Studios
"We aim to make games that challenge the classical definition of games. Arrog is a tale rooted in our tradition."
PUBLISHED BY Nakana.io
“We present games that share a strong experience to remember. Dreams are weird journeys full of meanings to be found. So is Arrog.” - Mikaël Bourget, founder of the publishing label
- Platform:
- PS4
- Release:
- 2/5/2021
- Publisher:
- Nakana sp. z o.o.
- Genre:
- Adventure, Puzzle
- Screen Languages:
- Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian, Spanish, Spanish (Mexico)
Online features require an account and are subject to terms of service and applicable privacy policy (playstationnetwork.com/terms-of-service & playstationnetwork.com/privacy-policy).
Software subject to license (us.playstation.com/softwarelicense).
One-time license fee for play on account’s designated primary PS4™ system and other PS4™ systems when signed in with that account.
© 2021 Nakana sp. z o.o. / Hermanos Magia / LEAP Game Studios
© 2021 Nakana sp. z o.o. / Hermanos Magia / LEAP Game Studios