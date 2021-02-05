Explore and decipher the enigmatic subconscious of someone who must learn to accept their own death.



- An award-winning journey with relaxing puzzles

- A poetic tale, with no words but lots of symbols

- Representations based on Latin American culture

- Hand-crafted artstyle and immersive soundtrack

- 30 min playtime



DEVELOPED BY Hermanos Magia and Leap Game Studios

"We aim to make games that challenge the classical definition of games. Arrog is a tale rooted in our tradition."



PUBLISHED BY Nakana.io

“We present games that share a strong experience to remember. Dreams are weird journeys full of meanings to be found. So is Arrog.” - Mikaël Bourget, founder of the publishing label

