Take the journey of a lifetime in Where the Heart Leads, a surreal narrative adventure from award-nominated indie developer Armature Studio.



One fateful, stormy night, husband and father Whit Anderson descends down a massive sinkhole to save the family dog. Tumbling into darkness, Whit emerges in a realm beyond his imagining, where moments from his past, present and future manifest like dreams. Bearing witness to the story of his life, Whit gains the power to change it.



Given the chance to do it all over again, what would you change? Who would you become? And who will stand by you at your end?



A lifetime of choices — Grapple with life’s difficult decisions across decades of adventure and affect the lives of memorable, complex characters.



A small town story — Discover and influence the story of Carthage, a small town filled with rich history and quirky inhabitants, presented in surreal set-pieces and a hazy, watercolor-esque art style.



Unpredictable outcomes — Make thousands of choices and see dozens of possible endings as you navigate Whit's twisting, uplifting and sometimes gut-wrenching story.

