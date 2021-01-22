Memoranda

Jerome LABBE t/a Carbon fire Studios
PS4
  • Offline play enabled
  • 1 player
  • Remote Play supported
ESRB Teen
Crude Humor, Mild Blood, Use of Alcohol and Tobacco, Violent References

Memoranda is a game about forgetting and being forgotten!

A point and click adventure game with magic realism elements that tells the story of a young woman who gradually realizes that she is forgetting her own name. But is she really losing her memory, or is there something else that could explain the strange situation?

The beautiful hand-drawn adventure takes place in a quiet little town where a few ordinary people live together with some more unusual characters. From a World War II veteran to an elephant taking shelter in a man’s cottage hoping to become a human, everyone in Memoranda has one thing in common: they are all on the verge of losing something. It could be a name, a loved one or even their own sanity!

The story is inspired by various Haruki Murakami short stories that describe a surreal world full of lonely characters.

Features:
- A classic 2D point-and-click adventure game set in a magical realism setting
- Unique and beautiful hand-drawn full-HD 2D graphics
- Inspired by Haruki Murakami’s short stories
- Original soundtrack with more than 15 tracks
- Thousands of dialogue lines with English voice over
- Meet more than 35 characters in 40 different locations
- Languages: English, French, German, Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese

Platform:
Release:
1/22/2021
Publisher:
Genre:
Adventure
Voice:
Chinese, English, French, German
Screen Languages:
Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), English, French, German
