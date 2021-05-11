Call of The Sea
- 1 player
It is 1934, in the far reaches of the South Pacific. Norah has crossed the ocean following the trail of her missing husband’s expedition and finds herself on a lush island paradise - a nameless, forgotten place, dotted with the remnants of a lost civilization.
What strange secrets does it hold, and what might Norah unearth in her quest for the truth?
EXPLORE THE BEAUTY
Explore a stunning tropical island (meticulously modelled in Unreal Engine 4), brimming with fantastic sights, lost ruins and occult mysteries.
MEET NORAH
Experience a charming character study of a woman on her quest to discover the truth of the disappearance of her husband and to find out who she really is, fully voiced by Cissy Jones (Firewatch, The Walking Dead: Season 1).
DIVE INTO THE DEEP
Immerse yourself in a story-driven adventure full of emotion, suspense and surreal surprises.
SEARCH FOR MEANING
Investigate the clues left by a previous voyage, piece together what happened, and solve a variety of clever puzzles.
If you already own the PS4™ version of this game, you can get the PS5™ digital version at no extra cost and you do not need to purchase this product. Owners of a PS4™ disc copy must insert it into the PS5™ every time they want to download or play the PS5™ digital version. PS4™ game disc owners who buy the PS5™ Digital Edition disc-free console will not be able to get the PS5™ version at no extra cost.
- Platform:
- PS4, PS5
- Release:
- 5/11/2021
- Publisher:
- RAW FURY
- Genre:
- Puzzle, Adventure
- Voice:
- English
- Screen Languages:
- Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), English, French (France), German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (Portugal), Russian, Spanish, Spanish (Mexico)
