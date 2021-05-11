Call of The Sea

It is 1934, in the far reaches of the South Pacific. Norah has crossed the ocean following the trail of her missing husband’s expedition and finds herself on a lush island paradise - a nameless, forgotten place, dotted with the remnants of a lost civilization.



What strange secrets does it hold, and what might Norah unearth in her quest for the truth?



EXPLORE THE BEAUTY

Explore a stunning tropical island (meticulously modelled in Unreal Engine 4), brimming with fantastic sights, lost ruins and occult mysteries.



MEET NORAH

Experience a charming character study of a woman on her quest to discover the truth of the disappearance of her husband and to find out who she really is, fully voiced by Cissy Jones (Firewatch, The Walking Dead: Season 1).



DIVE INTO THE DEEP

Immerse yourself in a story-driven adventure full of emotion, suspense and surreal surprises.



SEARCH FOR MEANING

Investigate the clues left by a previous voyage, piece together what happened, and solve a variety of clever puzzles.



