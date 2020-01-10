Tokyo Dark – Remembrance

Description

Legend tells of a door deep below Tokyo's sewers. All who enter are lost forever. Detective Ito's partner is missing. Explore Tokyo & uncover the darkness that lays beneath the streets in this narrative adventure that questions the very core of Ito's sanity.



Remote Play requires PS Vita system and sufficiently robust Wi-Fi connection.



