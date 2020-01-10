$19.99

Playable On:
PS4
  • Sexual Themes
  • Violence
  • Strong Language
  • Blood and Gore
Details
Genre
  • Adventure
File Size
1.48 GB

Tokyo Dark – Remembrance –

Unties
PSN Game Released Jan 10, 2020
3 Ratings
Description

Legend tells of a door deep below Tokyo's sewers. All who enter are lost forever. Detective Ito's partner is missing. Explore Tokyo & uncover the darkness that lays beneath the streets in this narrative adventure that questions the very core of Ito's sanity.

Remote Play requires PS Vita system and sufficiently robust Wi-Fi connection.

1 player
2GB minimum save size
DUALSHOCK®4
Remote Play

Software subject to license (us.playstation.com/softwarelicense). Online features require an account and are subject to terms of service and applicable privacy policy (playstationnetwork.com/terms-of-service & playstationnetwork.com/privacy-policy). One-time license fee for play on account’s designated primary PS4™ system and other PS4™ systems when signed in with that account.

TOKYO DARK©2019 GODOGAISHA CHERRYMOCHI.ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
Published by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc. DEVELOPED BY MEBIUS