Is there truth to the Cheshire Cat’s declaration “we're all mad here”? You will soon find out. Down the Rabbit Hole is a VR adventure that serves as a prequel story to Lewis Carroll’s classic Alice in Wonderland tale. In the game, you will discover a girl in search of her lost pet Patches that has wandered into Wonderland. You will guide her as she moves through the mysterious world looking for her missing pet. But which way?



You control the girl’s fate by plotting her journey through an immersive diorama that wraps around you. Through the game’s many twists and turns, you will find yourself exploring the most wondrous corners of Wonderland, solving puzzles, uncovering secrets and making choices about the story along the way.



• Multiple Playable Characters

• Rich 360° Diorama

• Various Unique Puzzles

• Hidden Collectibles

• Unique VR Locomotion



1 player

1GB minimum save size

DUALSHOCK®4

PlayStation®VR Required

PlayStation®Camera Required



©Cortopia AB 2020