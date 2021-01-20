Helheim Hassle

Helheim Hassle

Perfectly Paranormal AS
PS4
  • Offline play enabled
  • 1 player
  • PS4 Pro enhanced
  • DUALSHOCK 4 vibration
ESRB Teen
Crude Humor, Fantasy Violence, Language, Use of Alcohol

Helheim Hassle is a narrative adventure game that is as much about friendship as it is about body parts.

From the same universe (and set on the same Tuesday in fact) as previous hit Manual Samuel, comes this macabre adventure where you play as Bjørn, a pacifist Viking who hates the idea of dying and going to Valhalla… who then ends up dying and getting taken to Valhalla. When Bjørn is resurrected to assist with a task for the mysterious Pesto, he sees a way to negotiate his way out. Using Bjørn’s undying corpse with its ability to detach and combine limbs at will, players must solve challenging puzzles and navigate tricky levels in order to retrieve a certain magical item... In return, Pesto will try to grant Bjørn a permanent residence in Helheim - what a hassle!

Platform:
PS4
Release:
1/20/2021
Publisher:
Perfectly Paranormal AS
Genre:
Adventure
Voice:
English
Screen Languages:
Chinese (Simplified), English, French, German, Norwegian, Russian, Spanish, Turkish
To play this game on PS5, your system may need to be updated to the latest system software. Although this game is playable on PS5, some features available on PS4 may be absent. See PlayStation.com/bc for more details.

Online features require an account and are subject to terms of service and applicable privacy policy (playstationnetwork.com/terms-of-service & playstationnetwork.com/privacy-policy).

Software subject to license (us.playstation.com/softwarelicense).

One-time license fee for play on account’s designated primary PS4™ system and other PS4™ systems when signed in with that account.
Perfectly Paranormal AS Privacy Policy & EULA