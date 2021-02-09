We Were Here
TMG Studios B.V.
PS4
- PS Plus required for online play
- Online play required
- Supports up to 2 online players with PS Plus
- PS4 Pro enhanced
Lost in a frozen wasteland and split up from your partner inside an abandoned castle, the only possession you have left is a walkie-talkie with a familiar voice on the other end. Can the two of you find your way out in time?
We Were Here is the pilot episode in a series of cooperative standalone puzzle adventures. Two players are trapped inside an abandoned castle, with Player One confined to a small secluded part of the castle as Player Two roams the halls trying to find Player One. Every room challenges your wits and ability to communicate clearly, using only your voice.
Are you ready to find out how well you and your friends work together? If you like living on the edge, try playing it with a complete stranger!
- Platform:
- PS4
- Release:
- 2/9/2021
- Publisher:
- TMG Studios B.V.
- Genre:
- Adventure, Unique, Puzzle
- Voice:
- English
- Screen Languages:
- English
To play this game on PS5, your system may need to be updated to the latest system software. Although this game is playable on PS5, some features available on PS4 may be absent. See PlayStation.com/bc for more details.
Online features require an account and are subject to terms of service and applicable privacy policy (playstationnetwork.com/terms-of-service & playstationnetwork.com/privacy-policy).
Software subject to license (us.playstation.com/softwarelicense).
One-time license fee for play on account’s designated primary PS4™ system and other PS4™ systems when signed in with that account.
One-time license fee for play on account’s designated primary PS4™ system and other PS4™ systems when signed in with that account.